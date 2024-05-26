Empowering Sporting Excellence: CFI Named as FIBA WASL Final 8 Official Partner

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai - UAE, 23 May 2024 – CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, proudly announced its role as the Official Partner of the highly anticipated FIBA WASL (West Asia Super League) Final 8 tournament. This premier event is set to take place this year in Doha, Qatar, from May 25th to June 1st.



FIBA WASL Final 8, organized by the International Basketball Federation, showcases the pinnacle of basketball competition in the West Asia region. This year's event features a diverse lineup of teams across Asia, highlighting the sport's broad appeal and competitive spirit.



Participating Teams from Across Asia:



Group A features notable teams, including Al Riyadi and Sagesse from Lebanon, known for their competitive spirit; Manama Club from Bahrain, celebrated for strategic gameplay; and BC Astana from Kazakhstan, recognized for tactical discipline.



Group B includes Kuwait Club and Kazma, both representing Kuwait's strong basketball tradition; Shahrdari Gorgan from Iran, admired for resilience; and Tamil Nadu from India, known for their energetic and fast-paced style.



As the competition’s Final 8 partner, CFI is proud to support and promote the values of excellence and sportsmanship in basketball while fostering greater inclusivity across the region's diverse communities.



CFI will enjoy prominent branding rights at the venue, having its brand featured extensively through TV popups, LED screen displays, on-court stickers, court-side advertising boards, and media backdrops. This strategic branding initiative ensures significant visibility for the CFI brand among passionate basketball fans expected in attendance and the millions watching at home, significantly boosting its recognition.



"Our partnership with FIBA WASL Final 8 marks a significant milestone for CFI as we continue to expand our presence in the realm of global partnerships," said Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI. "As a leader in MENA's online trading sector, we feel honored to support one of the most significant basketball events taking place in the region, fostering community engagement and promoting excellence across various fields."



Marwan Hayek, Chairman and CEO of eVulpa, the exclusive commercial rights holder of FIBA WASL commented: "We are thrilled to welcome CFI as the FIBA WASL Final 8 Official Partner – a group whose commitment to empowering excellence in sports aligns perfectly with our vision for the league. Seeing their long history of supporting basketball and other sports in MENA, we're excited to have CFI on board, boosting the Final 8 competition stage to new heights of excitement."



The FIBA WASL partnership strengthens CFI's longstanding commitment to supporting basketball at both national and regional levels, adding to the group's sponsorship agreements with prominent basketball organizations such as the Jordan Basketball Federation and the Lebanon Basketball Federation.



CFI looks forward to an exhilarating tournament at the FIBA WASL Final 8 in Doha, celebrating top-tier regional basketball talent and strengthening its name as the region's leading broker.







