WORLDEF Istanbul 2024 to unite global e-commerce leaders

(MENAFN) WORLDEF Istanbul 2024, the upcoming e-commerce expo, is poised to bring together prominent figures from Turkey and the global retail e-commerce sphere. Scheduled to occur at the Istanbul Yenikapi Event Area from June 6 to 8, the event anticipates drawing over 20,000 visitors from 40 different countries, as stated by WORLDEF.



Omer Nart, President of WORLDEF, underscored the significance of WORLDEF Istanbul 2024 as an opportunity for Turkish producers and retail brands to make their mark on the global stage. Nart highlighted the event's unique focus on retail technologies and e-commerce, featuring a novel business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking system aimed at fostering fruitful collaborations among industry players.



A highlight of the expo will be the e-commerce focused producers pavilion, where major global buyers will converge to interact with e-commerce producers. Nart emphasized the strategic categorization of participants into pavilions, aimed at minimizing competition and maximizing cooperation, thereby facilitating substantial trade opportunities at the producer stands.



Promising a wealth of e-commerce-centric experiences over the course of three days, WORLDEF Istanbul 2024 aims to become the premier e-commerce event of the year in Istanbul. Nart emphasized the manifold benefits for Turkish brands, including invaluable networking opportunities with global marketplaces and potential clients.



The expo is expected to host more than 200 speakers and over 450 retail brands, producers, and suppliers across a sprawling 9,200 square meter (99,000 square foot) space. With its comprehensive program and expansive networking opportunities, WORLDEF Istanbul 2024 is poised to drive innovation and collaboration within the global e-commerce landscape.

MENAFN26052024000045015839ID1108258566