(MENAFN) In a contentious proposal, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann has advocated for the cessation of financial assistance to Ukrainian men evading military conscription in Germany. Herrmann argues that providing benefits to Ukrainian draft dodgers sends a misguided message and undermines the integrity of Germany's welfare system.



Citing estimates from the European Union's Eurostat agency, which suggests that a significant portion of the 4.3 million Ukrainians residing in the bloc are of draft age, Herrmann underscores the urgency of addressing this issue. He points to recent measures by Kiev, including the suspension of consular services for men aged 18 to 60 who have not registered for military service, as evidence of heightened pressure on potential draft evaders.



In an interview with Welt TV, Herrmann emphasized the need to withhold "citizen's benefits" from Ukrainian men eligible for military service in their homeland. He contends that providing financial assistance to these individuals while they are needed for Ukraine's defense is both unjustifiable and counterproductive. Herrmann further asserts that such benefits serve as an unintended incentive for draft evasion, undermining the principle of accountability.



Moreover, Herrmann highlights disparities in government assistance for Ukrainian refugees compared to those from other nations, suggesting that the generous benefits afforded to Ukrainian migrants discourage labor market participation. He laments the absence of a cohesive European Union-wide mechanism for redistributing Ukrainian refugees, resulting in an unequal burden on Germany as a destination for asylum seekers.



As Herrmann's proposal sparks debate and scrutiny, it underscores broader concerns about the intersection of migration policy, national security, and social welfare in Europe. The implications of his stance on Ukrainian draft dodgers resonate not only within Germany but also across the European Union, prompting reflection on the balance between humanitarian aid and national interests in addressing refugee crises.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258468