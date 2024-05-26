Romance Gets Tadka Of Bhangra In Diljit Dosanjh's 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' Track

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently in his best phase, released the music video of his track 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' from his upcoming Punjabi movie 'Jatt & Juliet 3' on Sunday.

The music video features Diljit sharing the screen with actress Neeru Bajwa as he courts her by singing the song and performing bhangra, adding depth to the vibrant track and visuals.

The production design features several elements that lend a certain grandeur to the visuals with a sparkly texture and tone.

Both Diljit and Neeru alternate between the shades of black, blue, red, and green with regards to their outfits in the video.

The music for the song has been composed by Bunny, with vocals by Diljit. Sonically, the track has a vibrant flavour, blending Indian and contemporary elements.

The song is released by Times Music in association with Speed Records.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' marks the third instalment of the superhit 'Jatt & Juliet' franchise, in which Diljit and Neeru have been constants.

'Jatt & Juliet 2' broke all records in Punjabi cinema as it emerged as the highest grosser in Punjabi cinema.

The upcoming film sees Diljit and Neeru reprising their roles of Fateh and Pooja as they navigate new challenges in their lives.