Kuwait's Moi Foils Smuggling Of 100Kgs Of Hash

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The security services managed to thwart the smuggling of 100 kgs of hashish brought via the sea, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Saturday.

The Drug Control General Department arrested a national involved in bringing the drugs for trafficking, the ministry's department of security media and relations said in a press statement, stressing the seized drug is estimated at about KD 250,000.

The ministry affirmed continuing its endeavors to combat drug smugglers and protect society from this dangerous scourge, it noted.

It appealed to all people to cooperate with security men and call emergency at (112) and hotline at: 1884141, in case of any negative phenomena, according to the statement. (end)

