Egypt Reaffirms Commitment To African Water Security On Africa Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt, alongside the African continent, celebrated Africa Day on Saturday, May 25th, marking the founding of the Organization of African Unity in 1963. The occasion served as a platform for Hani Sewilam, Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation and President of the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW), to spotlight the continent's water challenges.

“The African continent faces numerous challenges in the water sector, particularly with population growth, the adverse effects of climate change on water resources, and weak infrastructure and technical capabilities,” said Minister Sewilam emphasised the need for increased funding and policy development to meet these challenges and improve the living standards of Africa's inhabitants.

Minister Sewilam reiterated Egypt's commitment to cooperating with African nations and providing support through various projects. These include the construction of solar-powered groundwater drinking water stations, rainwater harvesting tanks, river marinas, water monitoring stations, and initiatives to combat aquatic weeds.

Egypt's contributions to addressing Africa's water challenges extend beyond infrastructure. The country launched the African Center for Water and Climate Adaptation, offering training courses for African specialists. The AWARe initiative,launched during COP27, aims to finance water and climate projects across the continent. Additionally, Egypt initiated the navigation corridor project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea to boost trade and integration among Nile Basin countries.

Minister Sewilam highlighted Egypt's role in leading the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW), championing cooperation on climate issues, advocating for water access, and encouraging international investment in the sector.

Egypt's accomplishments during its AMCOW presidency include hosting the 13th session of the General Assembly in Cairo with record participation. The“Africa Voice on Water” (AVOW) magazine was launched, providing a platform for information on water and sanitation in Africa. Egypt actively participated in the Africa Climate Summit, calling for increased funding for water projects.

The country also chaired the“Road to the 10th World Water Forum” session during the 6th Cairo Water Week. Under AMCOW, Egypt organised the 7th AfricaSan Conference on sanitation and hygiene, receiving recognition for its progress in the field. At COP28, Minister Sewilam participated in launching the Africa Investment Action Plan, presenting proposals for water sector investment.

Egypt led the African track of the 10th World Water Forum, showcasing a unified vision of the continent's water challenges. The country is now preparing to host“Africa Water Week” in conjunction with the 7th Cairo Water Week in October 2024.



