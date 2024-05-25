'You Have No Sense Of Reality': Erik Ten Hag Gives Ruthless Response To Criticism

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Following Manchester United's worst finish in the league, manager Erik Ten Hag has come out speaking against the criticism that he has received the criticism since becoming the boss at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago. But still, they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that,” said Ten Hag to Dutch football magazine Voetbal International.

Recent reports suggest that the board has already decided to relieve the Dutch manager of his duties despite whatever result plays out in their FA Cup final encounter against Manchester City on Saturday.

“We were supposed to start building something and we made the first steps last year, but then you find out how big this club is and that nobody is ever satisfied. Within the club people were satisfied, but outside the club, there was noise saying I won only the Carabao Cup, lost the FA Cup Final, and became 3rd. Well, then you have no sense of reality. Other clubs had a much better squad,” he added.

Ten Hag joined Old Trafford from Dutch giants Ajax and led the club to a third-place finish at the Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup final against Manchester City in his first season, before drastically falling off in his second season with the club having finished fourth in their Champions League group and finishing eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever finish in the competition.