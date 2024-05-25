Sheikha Alya Participates In Media Stand To Support UNRWA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani took part in media stand at the UN headquarters in New York for the“Shared Commitments on UNRWA” initiative launched by 16 countries. The group sponsoring the initiative announced its support for the dedicated work carried out by UNRWA, and affirmed that the agency is considered an essential pillar of regional stability and a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, including children and women.

