Over 2,700 Transactions Conducted By Mot's Land Transport Sector In Q1

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been on the global transportation map as the country has achieved great strides in its transportation and mobility sector.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has conducted 2,794 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, the ministry revealed in a recent post on X platform.

The land transport has become a key enabler of the Qatari economy and a cornerstone of its growth as the land transport sector continues its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Out of the total 2,794 transactions, 1445 were associated with land transport licensing, 712 related to land transport planning, and 637 transactions were about road affairs in Q1, 2024. The main services of the land transport sector include road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, and rural access roads requests.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

According to the official data, 2,748 transactions were conducted by the land sector in the first quarter of 2023. The transactions related to road affairs stood at 463, while the transactions related to land transport planning totalled 853, and those related to land transport licensing were 1,432.

The percentage of electrified public buses in Qatar reached 73 percent in Q1 of 2024 and the plan is on track to reach 100 percent electric public bus fleet by 2030. The initiative aims at placing Qatar among top countries in terms of achieving zero emission transition in transportation in step with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Qatar also secured a milestone by ranking ninth globally in the 'Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023' by Arthur D Little. Sila featured several achievements in the public transport sector in last year, including the launch of the Education City Tram Green Line and setting up 84 fully electric bus routes. 90 percent of Karwa taxis have been replaced with eco-friendly hybrid vehicles.

The land transport planning of the land transport sector sets the general planning policy for land and railway transport activities. It prepares the necessary studies and design plans, as well as planning the construction and development of land and railway transport networks in coordination with the relevant authorities in Qatar. It also identifies the licensing requirements and fees of land and railway transport activities.

The land transport licensing enforces laws and regulations of land and railway transport and also sets the rules governing the land and railway transport services. It receives, reviews and approves licence applications submitted by land and railway transport service providers. It also checks the means of land transport for compliance with specifications, in cooperation with relevant authorities in Qatar.

The mission of the Ministry consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy.

The transport and land use policies relate to the orderly control and planning of new developments. They are designed to improve coordination between agencies and promote integration of transportation and land use planning, particularly for major developments, and to establish mechanisms for developer contributions to transportation infrastructure.