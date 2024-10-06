Hurricane Helene Causes IV Fluid Shortage In US Hospitals

(MENAFN- IANS) Sacramento, Oct 6 (IANS) A looming shortage of intravenous (IV) fluids is gripping hospitals across the United States following Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on a vital IV facility, local reported.

Baxter International's in North Cove, North Carolina, the leading supplier of IV fluids to hospitals, was still closed Saturday as the storm caused severe flooding at the facility, disrupting the nation's IV fluid chain.

Meanwhile, bridges leading to the Baxter facility were also severely damaged, complicating repair and recovery efforts, reports Xinhua, quoting CBS News.

The North Cove plant produces about 60 per cent of the IV fluids used in the United States. According to the California Hospital Association, many hospitals expected to receive only 40 per cent of their usual supply from Baxter.

Healthcare systems nationwide are implementing conservation measures and exploring alternative hydration methods to cope with the shortage, according to the CBS report.

In response to the crisis, other manufacturers like B. Braun and ICU Medical are ramping up production to help meet demand. The Food and Drug Administration is working closely with Baxter and considering importing IV fluids temporarily to alleviate the shortage.