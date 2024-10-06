Google introduces new video search feature

(MENAFN) has introduced a new feature that allows users to search the internet by shooting a video. With this feature, users can point their camera at an object, ask a question about it, and instantly receive search results. It is now available for Android and users globally through the Google app, starting with English language support and plans to expand to other languages in the future.



This marks the tech giant’s latest effort to transform how people search by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI). Instead of typing queries into a search bar, users can now record a short video, ask a question aloud, and Google’s AI will analyze the clip to deliver relevant search results. The feature highlights Google's move toward more dynamic ways of interacting with the internet, particularly in common tasks like searching.



Beyond video-based searches, Google has also introduced other updates. It has enhanced its shopping results to include more detailed information such as reviews and pricing from various sellers. Additionally, Google has launched a tool that competes with Apple’s Shazam music identification app, allowing users to identify songs while browsing websites or streaming shows without needing to exit the app, using the Circle to Search feature on Android devices.



These new features come at a time when Google is facing increasing challenges in the search market, where it holds over 90 percent of global market share. The updates demonstrate Google’s focus on staying innovative and relevant by integrating AI and other tools to improve user experience across various platforms.

