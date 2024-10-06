Solar Storm 2024: Massive Solar Flares To Hit Earth, Will It Hit India? Check Date, Time

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Solar storm 2024: American scientists have recently warned of a solar storm following a powerful 'X class solar flare', which is likely to hit Earth.

In India, the incoming solar storm could disrupt telecommunications and satellites, said ISRO experts, stated reports.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) experts have also cautioned Indian satellite operators to take all necessary precautions, as the next few days could be crucial, reported NDTV.

In simple terms, a solar storm is an abrupt explosion of particles, energy, magnetic fields, which the Sun blasts towards the solar system.

A closer look at the solar flare

Solar storm 2024: Will it hit India?

Dr Annapurni Subramanian, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said that the solar flare is very similar to the one that ocurred in May 2024. As a result, some form of interferences in the magnetosphere is expected, stated a report by NDTV.

Solar storm 2024: Date, time

Whether the solar stor will affect India, is a matter of time, as such storms take few days to hit the earth, added Subramaniam. There are predictions that the solar storm 'can happen, or may not happen,' said the report.

On October 5, the US witnessed a solar storm, that caused faint northern lights in the northern part of the country.

solar storms

Earlier in May, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had warned of a powerful solar storm that was brewing in outer space. It was classified as a 'severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm ', and was observed again after a 20-year hiatus. The May storm also produced aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere.

Solar storm 2024: How does it affect earth?

When solar storms dart towards the earth, it can cause a significant disruption in the planet's magnetic field, known as a geomagnetic storm. This can lead to radio blackouts, power outages, and at the same time create auroras.

Solar storms do not cause direct harm to anyone on Earth, however, as the earth's magnetic field and atmosphere protect human beings from the worst of these storms, stated NASA.



