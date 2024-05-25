Moecc Records 999 Environmental Violations During First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wildlife Protection Department of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) recorded around 1,000 violations of environmental rules during first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The authorities recorded a total of 999 environmental violations during the period, the Ministry said in a post on X.

These violations included throwing waste at undesignated places, entering meadows, using bird call whistles and camping without a permit.

According to figures shared by the Ministry, 407 violations were related to towing violating cabins on the beaches.

The department recorded 219 violations for setting up camps and animal farms without permission.

A total of 97 violations were related to raising dust and not taking adequate measure to prevent it. As many as 50 violations were related to camels and 93 violations of other animals for not complying with rules like grazing ban.

The Wildlife Protection Department recorded 43 violations of using bird call whistles and 34 violations for entering meadows in a way that disturbs the ecosystem. As many as 43 violations related to throwing waste at undesignated places and 26 violations were for levelling land without taking prior permission from the department concerned.

The Ministry is determining vehicle routes for meadows, and working to establish barriers for cars to enter in greenland, while removing barriers for individuals to enter the land.

It dispatches patrolling to protect these places throughout the day, in order to provide advice and guidance to all visitors to meadows and nature reserves.

The Ministry is working to place sign boards with instructions seeking motorists to using the roads designated for them, and staying away from entering areas of trees and wild plants.

The signboards include encouraging phrases for young people about the importance of preserving the environment.

Director of the Wildlife Development Department Muhammad Al Khanji had said that the Ministry was making a great effort for protecting the local environment and working to rehabilitate them. He said that the rehabilitation operations include planting trees at meadows to help them return again. Al Khanji said that one of the measures to protect the meadows is to provide places to collect garbage and allocate places for vehicles to drive, noting that entering and running over vehicles in meadows destroys the vegetation, making it difficult for them to return again.

He said that the taking actions against violators of environmental law aim to reduce the violations for persevering the environment not to punish the people.