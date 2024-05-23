Anglogold Ashanti US$9.0M (A$13.5M) Gold Farm-In Agreement

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Agreement

23.05.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EcoGraf Limited ( EcoGraf or the Company ) (ASX: EGR ; FSE: FMK ; OTCQB: ECGFF ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement with Anglo Gold

Ashanti Holdings plc ( Anglo Gold

), a subsidiary of Anglo Gold

Ashanti Plc (NYSE : AU; JSE: ANG ) to enter into a US$9.0m (A$13.5m) 5-year farm-in agreement for the exploration of gold

at EcoGraf's wholly owned subsidiary Innogy Limited's ( Innogy ) Gold

en Eagle gold

project (the Gold

en Eagle Project ) in the Lake Victoria Gold

fields of Tanzania ( Farm-in Agreement ).

Anglo Gold

is one of the world's largest gold

miners and owner of Tanzania's largest gold

mine, the 9.9Moz Geita gold

mine.1

Key highlights of the project :



The Gold

en Eagle Project has been the subject of detailed technical and corporate due diligence by Anglo Gold

, commencing in May last year.

The Gold

en Eagle Project is located in the Singida and Manyara regions of Tanzania and is a high-quality gold

asset that has significant potential to discover world class multi-million-ounce gold

deposits.

The project is located on the eastern margin of the world class +70 Moz gold

Archean Lake Victoria Gold

fields2 in the same structural corridor as the historical 3.4 Moz Gold

en Pride 2 gold

mine which was operated by Resolute Mining Limited.

The project covers the direct interpreted northeast continuation of the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) that hosts the high-grade Winston gold

deposit, which has returned drill intercepts of 16m @ 55.23g/t gold

from 116m2.

Geologically, the area is characterised by very favourable Archean greenstone belts, set within a granitic complex.

Gold

in the area is predominantly hosted within veined shear zones within the BIF units within the greenstone belts.

Several highly prospective untested gold

prospects and shear zones and faults crosscut the BIF units of the Gold

en Eagle Project.

Previous exploration efforts involved significant prospect generation activities within the Gold

en Eagle Project licences, providing a significant number of gold

targets and exploration upside. The Gold

en Eagle Project comprises two pending Prospecting Licences, which total 578 km2.

EcoGraf Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented: “The Gold

en Eagle farm-in agreement with Anglo Gold

Ashanti, the fourth largest gold

miner in the world, demonstrates the strong technical quality of the Innogy assets and is a further vote of confidence in the mining industry of Tanzania. We look forward to Anglo Gold

's expertise in gold

exploration being applied to Gold

en Eagle, as it hunts for another Tier-1 gold

deposit to complement its existing Geita operation in Tanzania.”

“This agreement is a great result from our technical team, providing a pathway to realise value for our shareholders from EcoGraf's non-core mineral assets. It provides upside exposure to the rising gold

price for our shareholders, while the Company focusses on the development of its battery anode materials business for the lithium-ion battery market.”



The material terms of the Farm-in Agreement are:



Anglo Gold

to make a US$100k payment to Innogy on Commencement Date, being once the Gold

en Eagle Project Prospecting Licences are granted by the Tanzanian Mining Commission.

Anglo Gold

has the right to earn 70% of the Gold

en Eagle Project Prospecting Licences by spending US$8.9m (approx. A$13.4m) over five years on the licences, with EcoGraf retaining 30%.

Anglo Gold

may withdraw from the Farm-in Agreement after minimum expenditure of US$0.9m, being the expenditure requirement for the first two years after the Commencement Date. If this occurs, Anglo Gold

will return all data and samples generated during the farm-in period to EcoGraf. After Anglo Gold

earns a 70% interest, EcoGraf has the option to contribute to maintain its 30% or dilute to a gross revenue royalty on Anglo Gold

taking the Gold

en Eagle Project through to production.

The Gold

en Eagle Project forms part of Anglo Gold

's new exploration portfolio in Tanzania as it restarts exploration in the country. Anglo Gold

has established a dedicated Tanzanian exploration office in Dodoma5.

Aside from the Gold

en Eagle Project, EcoGraf through Innogy holds the Northern, Southern and Western Frontier Projects. In addition to nickel and lithium prospectivity, the Frontier Projects hold significant potential for Proterozoic gold

mineralisation.

Tanzania is Africa's third largest gold

producer6, largely from the +70 Moz gold

Lake Victoria Gold

field of the Archean Tanzanian Craton, which was discovered in 1906.7

EcoGraf holds further gold

, nickel and lithium exploration assets in Tanzania and is engaging with corporate groups that have expressed an interest in these assets.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS



Andrew Spinks



Managing Director



T: +61 8 6424 9002





Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to EcoGraf Exploration Results and Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr David Drabble, a Competent Person, who is an employee of EcoGraf Limited and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#307348). Mr Drabble has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and the assumptions .

About Anglo Gold

Ashanti



Anglo Gold

Ashanti PLC is an independent, global gold

mining company with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across ten countries on four continents.

While gold

is Anglo Gold

Ashanti's principal product, the Company also produces silver (Argentina) and sulphuric acid (Brazil) as by-products and will pursue value-creating opportunities in other minerals where it can leverage the Company's existing assets, skills and experience to enhance value creation.

Website

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGrafTM battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfreeTM purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.



Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGrafTM purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.

