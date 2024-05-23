JD-U Takes A Jibe At Tejashwi Yadav Over Mid Air Cake-Cutting In Helicopter

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 23 (IANS) Bihar Finance Minister

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday took a jibe at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav for celebrating and cutting a cake mid-air in his helicopter.

“They (Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani) can cut the cake in a helicopter or make any statement. It would not make any difference. The people are with NDA,” the Finance Minister

said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani cut a cake in the helicopter marking the celebration after addressing over 200 election rallies across Bihar.

Chaudhary said that the people of the state have seen what the RJD government

has done to the state in the past.

“People are answering them through their votes. The NDA candidates are continuously getting public support on all seats in Bihar,” he said.

Reacting to the cake-cutting celebration, former Bihar Chief Minister

Jitan Ram Manjhi also took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav and mentioned about the job scam.

“This cake was brought from the money they have looted from people,” the former Chief Minister

said.

Tejashwi also uploaded a video, of cake cutting, on his official X handle. In the video, Tejashwi Yadav asks Mukesh Sahni where he got the idea of cutting the cake. In response, Sahani targeted the NDA constituents, saying that he was doing this so that their opponents get annoyed.

“Our friendship and brotherhood is not only annoying the opposition in Bihar but across the country as well,” Mukesh Sahani tells Tejashwi Yadav in the video.