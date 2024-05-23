China Begins Two-Day Military Drills Around Taiwan As 'Strong Punishment'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/BBC.

According to Chinese state media, China has commenced two days of military drills in the water and airspace surrounding Taiwan, the self-governing island.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency, initiated drills at 7:45 am (23:45 GMT) on Thursday. These drills encompass the Taiwan Strait, the north, south, and east of Taiwan, and areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin.

Colonel Li Xi, a military spokesman, stated on China's Weibo messaging platform that the joint military exercises, including the army, navy, air force, and rocket force, serve as a“strong punishment” for the actions of“Taiwan independence” forces and a clear warning against external interference and provocation.

In response to these drills, Taiwan announced that its naval, air, and ground forces are on standby.

China's latest manoeuvres mark its first response to the inauguration of Taiwan's fifth president, Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai Ing-wen was sworn in as president of Taiwan earlier this week.

Taiwan has denounced China's actions as“irrational provocation” and destabilizing to regional peace and security.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram