AIFF U-17 Youth League Helps In Players' Development, Says Corbett FC Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand's Corbett FC head coach Mohammad Rizwan feels that the AIFF U-17 Youth League is beneficial in players' development.

The club has qualified for the semifinal in the competition after their 2-1 victory against Zinc Football Academy in the quarter-finals. They now face Sudeva Delhi FC.

The academy that received an 'Elite' level accreditation from AIFF last year, have been benefiting from the U-17 league's format so far.

"We faced a lot of ups and downs during our campaign, but overall, we feel that the current format is one that genuinely benefits the good players," AIFF's official website quoted Rizwan as saying.

"Our Group Stage matches were not as difficult, but we have been doing well in the Final Round, which is a good sign for the boys. They are learning. It's good for us to make it to the Final Round as we get to play teams of higher quality," he added.

Corbett FC finished top of their group in the Group Stage, which also featured Himalayan FC, Madan Maharaj FC, and K.R. Football Leaders Club. They finished second in the group stage of the Final Round, against Kerala Blasters, RFYS, and United SC, respectively.

Corbett FC remain hopeful of executing their plans in the semifinal against tough opponents. "We have certainly played well so far, but I expect the semi-finals and final to be even tougher, and our boys are relishing the opportunity," said Rizwan.

"They have been extremely receptive of the tactical and technical inputs, and are eager to execute the plans that we set out for them.“Being in competition mode like this will only help them gain invaluable experience right now," he added.