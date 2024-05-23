FIFA president Infantino leads 120th anniversary commemoration ceremony in Paris

(MENAFN) FIFA Leader Gianni Infantino presided over a ceremony commemorating the 120th anniversary of football's global governing body.



Hosted in Paris at the invitation of French Leader Emmanuel Macron, the event drew the attendance of Macron himself, alongside senior officials from FIFA, representatives from world football’s six confederations, as well as the seven founding members, FIFA legends, in addition to various dignitaries from the football and sporting community.



"We started with seven members 120 years ago. It's 211 now. The five billion people watching the FIFA World Cups and dreaming about football; the players and the FIFA Legends who are here today, those who make our hearts beat, who give us these incredible emotions, the fans from all over the world who follow their passion and who make football truly, truly unique," the FIFA Leader pointed out.



"The history of 120 years, 120 years uniting the world," he further mentioned.



At the ceremony, the FIFA leader, along with representatives from the seven founding members of FIFA—comprising the national football associations of Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, along with Switzerland—joined by Real Madrid CF, who symbolically represented Spain 120 years ago, participated in the signing of a commemorative certificate.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248582