XPERFORM Competition Unveils Judges Panel For 2024 Edition

XPERFORM competition, an initiative launched under the MDLBEAST Foundation to discover and nurture emerging music

al talent in the region, has announced the esteemed judges panel for its highly anticipated 2024 edition. As the competition gears up for its third year, XPERFORM not only provides unparalleled opportunities for aspiring vocalists to showcase their talents but also offers a pathway to further develop their music

careers through MDLBEAST Records, the renowned label responsible for producing and distributing music

.

The judging panel for the 2024 contest comprises an impressive lineup of professionals and experts. Among them is Shamma Hamdan, the Emirati singer, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who made history as the first Emirati woman to reach the finals of the hit reality show Arabs Got Talent. Joining her is Dafencii, a prominent Sudanese/Saudi writer, rapper, composer, and singer, recognized as one of the most influential artists on the MENA rap scene. Also on the panel is Hassan Abouelrouss, the Egyptian actor, singer, and co media

n, celebrated for his impactful contributions to music

, television series, and cinema. Completing the panel is Rawan Alfassi, the A&R Manager at MDLBEAST Records, renowned for her passion in discovering and nurturing emerging talent.

With numerous talented artists from across the MENA region competing for the annual competition, previous winners include Saudi vocalist Asayel in 2022 and AJ TRUTH in 2023. Now, XPERFORM eagerly awaits the discovery of its 2024 champion.

XPERFORM, recognized as the ultimate springboard for aspiring vocalists in the MENA region, invites contestants to submit their applications by the 9th of June, 2024. From the pool of applicants, thirty exceptional contestants will be

selected to showcase their vocal talents in front of the esteemed judges during live auditions held at Saudi Music Hub in Riyadh on July 6th and 7th, 2024. Each performance will be evaluated based on vocal quality, stage presence, and overall execution.

The top qualifiers from the auditions will advance to the next stage, which involves a thrilling social media

challenge. Contestants will create a captivating content video

showcasing their unique talents in under one minute and share it on their preferred platform

using the hashtags #XPERFORM and #SocialMediaChallenge. The XPERFORM judges will then carefully assess the submissions to determine who will proceed to the final round to be held at the XP Music Futures Conference.

For more information on XPERFROM competition, visit (MDLBEAST )

