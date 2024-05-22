King Holds Talks With Oman Sultan At Basman Palace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) --His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman on Wednesday held talks at Basman Palace that covered the deep-rooted ties and the latest regional developments.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on his visit to the Kingdom, while Sultan Haitham expressed appreciation of the King for the hospitality and warm welcome.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, the two leaders reaffirmed their pride in the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and peoples.The two leaders also stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially in economic and investment sectors.The talks covered various international and regional issues, especially the dangerous situation in Gaza.The two leaders stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, and step up efforts to increase and maintain the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.His Majesty reiterated the importance of urgent international action to put an end to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Strip.The King warned against the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, which could lead to a regional spillover of the conflict.His Majesty stressed the need to create a political horizon to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as the need to support the Palestinian people in gaining their full and legitimate rights, and the establishment of their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf, and Jordan's Ambassador to Oman Amjad Quhaiwi attended the talks.From the Omani side, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Royal Office Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuamani, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Ojaili, and a number of Omani officials attended the talks.Following the talks, His Majesty received the Order of Al Said from Sultan Haitham, which is the highest medal in Oman, in appreciation of the King, and in recognition of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.His Majesty bestowed Al Hussein bin Ali Medal on Sultan Haitham, the highest civilian medal in Jordan awarded to heads of state and royalty, to highlight the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, and on the occasion of Sultan Haitham's state visit to Jordan.