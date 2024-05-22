Egyptian, Dutch Fms Discussed Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza Meanwhile, At Least 35,647 Palestinians Killed

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 22 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, held phone talks with his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, yesterday, discussing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers exchanged assessments on the Israeli moves, to launch a military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, bordering Egypt.

“They shared concern about the humanitarian and security consequences of these moves, which will only result in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe that must be avoided,” said the statement.

Shoukry reaffirmed“Egypt's categorical rejection of the policies of displacing Palestinians from their lands and liquidating the Palestinian cause.”

He stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to stop the war in Gaza, and launch a political process aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state by the decisions of international legitimacy.

For her part, the Dutch foreign minister underlined her country's position, calling for an immediate ceasefire as a top priority, to increase the humanitarian aid entering the enclave and release the hostages.

“She also affirmed her country's position in support of the two-state solution, which allows the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside the Israeli state,” said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

At least 35,647 Palestinians have been killed and 79,852 others injured since the ongoing massive Israeli aggression on Gaza started on Oct 7 last year, according to the latest update released by Gaza's health authorities, yesterday.

Israel and Hamas have recently failed to reach a ceasefire agreement during talks in Cairo earlier this month mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Among the points of disagreement were the number and lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under a swap deal, as well as, issues regarding Israel's partial withdrawal from Gaza to allow free movement of Palestinians in the enclave.– NNN-MENA

