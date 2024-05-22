Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos announces retirement after EURO 2024

(MENAFN) Confirmed on Tuesday, Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos announced his retirement following this summer's European Championship, commonly referred to as UEFA EURO 2024.



"This decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship," Kroos wrote in a post on Instagram.



"As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level," he further mentioned.



The 34-year-old had previously announced his retirement from the German national team in July 2021. However, he later reversed his decision in anticipation of participating in UEFA EURO 2024, scheduled to take place in Germany in June and July.



Kroos, renowned for his presence in the midfield, played a pivotal role in Germany's victory at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Over the course of his international career, he has amassed 17 goals in 108 appearances for his nation. Additionally, Kroos boasts an impressive club record, having secured five UEFA Champions League titles—one with Bayern Munich in 2013 and the remaining four with Real Madrid.



Since joining Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos has been a consistent presence in the team, making 463 appearances for the Spanish powerhouse and contributing 28 goals and 98 assists to their successes.

