Azerbaijan, Italy Mull Strategic Partnership Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 21, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, JeyhunBayramov, met with the newly appointed ambassador of Italy to ourcountry, Luca Di Gianfrancesco.

Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministrythat at the meeting, the minister presented a copy of theambassador's credentials to Jeyhun Bayramov.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, JeyhunBayramov wished him success in his career.

At the meeting, the issues arising from the multidimensionalstrategic partnership relations between the two countries, as wellas the current regional situation, were discussed.

The parties emphasized that intensive contacts between heads ofstate, government representatives and parliaments play an importantrole in the development of strategic relations.

Various fields, including economy, trade, energy security,communications, humanitarian, education, etc. the importance ofusing the mechanisms of strategic dialogue and politicalconsultations was emphasized in terms of the discussion of theperspectives of multilateral cooperation. In particular, the roleof the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation betweenAzerbaijan and Italy was mentioned. It was brought to attentionthat the Italian-Azerbaijani University will give an additionalimpetus to the expanding cooperation in the field of education.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other party in detail about thecurrent situation and realities in the region during thepost-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and constructionworks carried out in the territories freed from occupation, as wellas the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The contribution of Italian companies to the reconstructionefforts was noted with satisfaction. The issue of mine threat inour country has been brought to attention, and the possibilities ofcooperation in the field of demining activities have beenassessed.

Talking about the preparations for the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), as well as the negotiation process, Minister JeyhunBayramov said that we would be pleased to cooperate with Italywithin the framework of our chairmanship of COP29.

Luca Di Canfrancesco, who expressed his satisfaction with theappointment of an ambassador to our country, noted that he willwork towards the development of existing multidimensional strategicpartnership relations during his tenure.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issuesof mutual interest.