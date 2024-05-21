Kerala Organ Trafficking Case: Key Hyderabad Link Emerges; SIT Takes Over Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the organ trafficking case, led by Ernakulam Rural SP and consisting of 10 members. The accused, Sabith Nasar, testified that his involvement with the organ mafia began in Hyderabad, where he connected with smuggling gangs.

Shocking Iran angle emerges after Kerala Police exposes International organ trafficking network

The Kerala police apprehended a 30-year-old man believed to be a significant player in an international human trafficking ring involved in organ harvesting. Sabith Nasar, a resident of Valappadu in Thrissur district, was detained at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Saturday (May 19) after receiving a tip-off from central agencies, according to police sources.

Officials from the Bureau of Immigration detained him on suspicion of being part of a network trafficking vulnerable individuals for organ harvesting and transplantation. He was subsequently arrested under Section 370 of the IPC (human trafficking) and Section 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (commercial dealings with human organs).

The investigation team is set to complete the process of taking the accused, Sabith Nasar, into custody today. Following this, a custody application will be filed in the Angamaly Magistrate Court. The police are actively searching for Shemir, a native of Palakkad and one of Sabith Nasar's victims, with plans to take further action based on his complaint. Sabith Nasar has informed the police that most organ traffickers involved were youths from Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, central agencies have also begun probing his connections to international organ mafia groups.

Since 2019, a group including the accused Sabith Nasar has trafficked people from various parts of India to Iran for organ trafficking, with 19 individuals hailing from North India. Sabith Nasar initially came to Hyderabad in 2019 to donate a kidney, but when that attempt failed, he connected with organ mafia groups. He subsequently became a crucial link in an international organ trafficking network extending to Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and ultimately Iran. According to the remand report, the accused facilitated transactions using fake passports and Aadhaar cards, exploiting economically disadvantaged individuals.

The surgeries were conducted in private hospitals in Iran. Those in need of organs were contacted through other agents within the network, who would charge over Rs 60 lakh for a complete package. The kidney donor would receive compensation including travel tickets, accommodation, and medical expenses up to a maximum of Rs 6 lakh. Agents commonly misrepresented the costs, claiming a large portion was spent on hospital expenses, while pocketing the remaining amount themselves.

