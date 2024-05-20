Sultan Of Oman's Visit To Jordan Reflects Harmony Of Political Visions Between The Two Countries, 3Rd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

On tourism exchange, he explained that the number of Omani tourists who visited Jordan in 2023 amounted to 21,738, and the number of tourists until last April amounted to 6,757, and there are many cultural projects and agreements signed between the two countries.He pointed to the educational and academic cooperation between the two countries, noting that the number of Omani students studying in Jordanian universities until the beginning of 2024 amounted to 2371 male and female students.He underlined the importance of permanent coordination and consultation between the two leaders on various regional and international issues to unify visions and political positions, stressing that Jordan is a pivotal country with Arab and political positions, and with Oman it forms a depth of wisdom in the region.He said that the two countries agree that peace is the only way to resolve disputes in the region and work to stimulate this way to spread stability as a strategic goal and an opportunity for future generations in accordance with international resolutions, and that the two factors of peace and development play major roles to achieve security and stability in the region as a whole.According to Ambassador Alojaili, the two countries stress the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the need to reach a just solution that meets the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on the two-state solution that embodies an independent, sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.