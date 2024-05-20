Military Aid To Ukraine From Ramstein Members Reaches $95B - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have allocated a total of $95 billion in military support to Ukraine, and promised that the United States, for its part, will continue to provide regular aid packages to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He stated this in his opening remarks at the beginning of the Ramstein meeting on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Our fellow Contact group members continue to step up to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs. Together they have now committed more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start a Putin full-scale invasion in February of 2022.," the US Secretary of Defense noted.

He emphasized that 50“countries of conscience” are standing up for Ukraine again, adding that "we're going to continue to get Ukraine the support that it needs."

In addition, Austin emphasized the determination of the United States to provide aid to Ukraine and reiterated his belief that this support will make a difference on the battlefield. The head of the Pentagon recalled that after President Joe Biden signed the National Security Supplemental, the administration in Washington has already launched substantial deliveries of the most urgent weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

"We will continue to allocate significant aid packages to Ukraine in the field of security. You will see a constant flow of support to Ukraine from the US - week after week," said the head of the US Department of Defense.

Austin stressed that the weeks and months ahead would be crucial.

“We will continue to act with resolve. Ukraine's survival and success are central to Ukrainian security, European security, Global security and American security," Austin stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held on Monday in the format of a video conference. The U.S. Secretary of Defense said that now is the moment of challenge as Vladimir Putin has launched another offensive in the east of Ukraine and continues intensive bombardments of Ukrainian cities.

Photo: EPA