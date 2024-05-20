Lebanon: Israeli Occupation Bombard South, Resistance Announces Both Combatants Slain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces bombed southern Lebanon Monday utilizing warplanes and artillery, while the Lebanese "Resistance" announced that two of its fighters were killed in clashes with the occupation forces.

Occupation warplanes targeted a residential area in Naqoura city, obliterating two houses and damaging others. Subsequently a drone strike injured one person, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli occupation executed airstrikes on the town of Meiss Al-Jabal and shelled the outskirts of Naqoura, Rashaya Al-Fukhar, Kfar Shuba, Wadi Honin, and Maroun Al-Ras, it noted.

NNA quoted the "Resistance" as stating in separate statements that its combatants targeted the Isaeli Zabdin barracks, Raheb site, and the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Branit barracks.

Since the inception of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza last October, Lebanon has witnessed daily military confrontations between the occupation forces and the "Resistance" in the southern regions and along the border with the occupied Palestinian

