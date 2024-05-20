Qatari Composer Dana Al Fardan Has Made History As The First From The Gulf Region To Appear At The 77Th Cannes Film Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dana Al Fardan performed her latest musical masterpiece 'Indigo' for a host of celebrities from the world of filmmaking, gathering for the Trophée Chopard official dinner including the Godmother of this 24th edition, Demi Moore; the President of the Cannes Festival Iris Knobloch and the General Delegate Thierry Frémaux; the President of the Cannes Festival jury Greta Gerwig; the members of the Cannes Festival jury Eva Green, Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancesco Favino, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati; Kevin Costner and James Franco.

May 19, 2024

CANNES, France – World-renowned Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan has made history as the first artist from the Gulf region to appear at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, performing at the star-studded Trophée Chopard official dinner.

The acclaimed Doha-born musician gave a ground-breaking performance at 24th edition of Trophée Chopard, in the enchanting setting of the Carlton Beach Club on La Croisette, hosted by Caroline Scheufele and this year's Trophée Chopard 'Godmother' – actress and producer Demi Moore.

The attendees of the Trophée Chopard were captivated by Dana's mesmerising voice as she performed“Solstice" and“Onyx” from her album "Indigo," accompanied by the soloists of Cannes National Symphonic Orchestra. and violinist Maias Alyamani. Additionally, the orchestra played her instrumental pieces“Chromium,”“Stillness,” and the world première of "Caroline." The latter was composed by Dana as a homage to the vision and creativity of Caroline Scheufele, co-president of Chopard. Dana remarked, "Caroline embodies the spirit of innovation and elegance that I aspire to convey through my music.”

As cultural ambassador of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) and one of the leading pioneering creative talents of both her generation and the Arab world, Dana proudly represents this role, including the members of the QPO to a global stage.

“As an artist, it is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to have an impact on such a high profile and culturally important platform as the Cannes Film Festival,” said Dana Al Fardan.

The Gulf region has such a rich and diverse wealth of contemporary art and music to share with the world. Welcoming one of its talents into an event such as the Trophée Chopard, is a testament to the growing significance our region's cultural and creative offerings now play within the international Arts world.

“I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity to be a part of this.”

With a diverse repertoire spanning classical, electronic, and beyond, Dana Al Fardan continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, leaving an enduring legacy on the global stage. Rooted in neoclassical music with electronic elements, and her signature Arab influence Indigo transcends conventional boundaries to create a unique experience to guide the audience on an introspective path towards enlightenment.

Dana's creative journey continues with the release of 'Falling,' her latest single in collaboration with French producer Yaans. Available on all major streaming platforms, 'Falling' displays Dana's versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending electronic beats with her distinctive style. Embracing electronic music as an alternative dimension of storytelling, Dana's exploration of diverse genres reflects her multifaceted talent and artistic vision.

Her recent triumph in Italy marked a pivotal moment, as her music took centre stage at the Politeama Garibaldi di Palermo in the play 'Giocando con Orlando'. Collaborating with renowned Italian actor Stefano Accorsi, stage director Federica Cellini and performed by the Symphonic Orchestra of Sicily under the baton of the conductor Giovanni Pasini, Dana's compositions breathed new life into Ludovico Ariosto's epic poem 'Orlando Furioso', delighting audiences with a fusion of contemporary soundscapes and classical storytelling.

Dana will present "Indigo" in Tuscany during the Fiesolana Summer Festival.

About Dana Al Fardan

Dana Al Fardan is a contemporary Qatari composer, songwriter, and symphonic artist known for her blend of Arab and Western contemporary classical music. She has garnered international acclaim for her compositions, with a number one European album and a sold-out West End theatre production – Dana's ability to translate her Middle Eastern heritage on a global platform offers a multi-dimensional approach to representation. Dana has delved into musical theatre, composing the music for“Broken Wings” in August 2018, the first Middle East musical to debut in the London West End, other performances include Katara Opera House Doha, the 35th anniversary of the prestigious Beiteddine Arts Festival (July 2020), Lebanon and Dubai Opera House; all the shows were performed to a sold-out audience. "Rumi The Musical," based on the story of the 13th century philosopher and poet Rumi, debuted at London Coliseum on 23 and 24 November 2021, before touring Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Dana has also contributed to film scores such as "The Necromancer" and "Orca". Dana's latest album "INDIGO," released in 2021, offers a multi-sensory audio-visual experience aimed at cultivating connectivity and consciousness through light, colour, and sound.

