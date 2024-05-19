UAE Aid Shipment Arrives In Gaza By Sea In Cooperation With USAID

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 19 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Sunday the arrival of an aid and food shipment to the Gaza Strip containing also 252 tons of humanitarian relief supplies at United Nations warehouses in Deir Al-Balah.

The shipment is also in cooperation with United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

UAE news agency (WAM) reported that this aid shipment is a testament to the power of international cooperation.

The United States, the Republic of Cyprus, the UN, and international donors, including the UK and the EU, played a crucial role in this endeavor.

The aid was transported through the waterway starting from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, demonstrating the collective commitment to helping the people of Gaza.

WAM quoted Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashemi as saying that food aid is being delivered and distributed in cooperation with international partners and humanitarian organizations.

Al-Hashemi reiterated that the UAE has consistently provided urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and the aid shipment is just the latest example.

Over the years, Al-Hashemi added that the UAE has delivered more than 32,000 tons of urgent humanitarian supplies, including food, relief, and medical supplies, through 260 airplanes and airdrops missions demonstrating its steadfast dedication to the cause. (end)

mmg







MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108232366