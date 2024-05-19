QFA Awards: Afif Favourite To Win Best Player Accolade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd star Akram Afif emerged as favourite to win the Best Player accolade at the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Awards set to take place at Qatar National Convention Center on Sunday, May 26.

The Board of Trustees of the QFA awards approved the shortlisted candidates for the Best Awards for 2023-2024 season following the conclusion of voting, screening and approval processes of nomination forms sent to the participants including top football officials, coaches and media representatives.

Qatar forward Afif was nominated for the top award along with Al Gharafa captain Yacine Brahimi and Al Rayyan forward Roger Guedes.

Afif was in fabulous form in the Expo Stars League (ESL) finishing as the top scorer with 26 goals besides 11 assists as he played crucial role in Al Sadd's title triumph in the top flight.

Brahimi helped the Cheetahs finish third in ESL with his leadership skills and scoring prowess as he finished second top scorer with a tally of 22 goals. The Algerian star also had nine assists.

After joining Al Rayyan last August, Guedes made an immediate impact playing an important role in campaign for the Lions, who finished runners-up in the ESL. The Brazilian scored 19 goals besides five assists.

Meanwhile, ESL winner Wesam Rizk was named among the nominees for the Best Coach Award with Al Rayyan's Leonardo Jardim and Al Gharafa's Pedro Martins being the other contenders.

Rizk led Al Sadd in 15 ESL games after taking over from Bruno Miguel, who served as the Wolves coach for seven matches in the start of the season.

Jardim appears to be favourite to win the award after guiding the Lions to second place but he is expected to get tough competition from Martins under whom the Cheetahs produced a fine show in the recently-concluded season.

The battle for the Best Under-23 Player Award is among Al Sadd's Mostafa Meshal, Al Arabi's Jassim Jaber and Al Shamal player Mahdi Salem as the trio was shortlisted for the honour.