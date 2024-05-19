Delhi Witnesses Slight Dip In Road Accident Fatalities

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The national capital has witnessed a slight reduction in road accident fatalities in the first half of 2024, according to data released by the Delhi Police.

The data stated that as of May 15, 2024, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 fatal crashes. This marks a decrease from the 552 deaths recorded in 544 crashes during the same period in 2023.

National Highway (NH)-24, NH 8, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GTK Road, Mathura Road are among the top ten roads in Delhi where the highest number of fatal crashes have occurred this year.

"With this information, we can implement targeted enforcement measures to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to reduce fatalities on these roads," said a senior police official.

The official further said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.

"Educational programmes conducted in partnership with schools, colleges, and various stakeholders have been instrumental in raising awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and adopting safe driving practices," said the official.