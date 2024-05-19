QU, Qatar Shell Partner To Launch New Entrepreneurship Development Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) and Qatar Shell have partnered to launch a student entrepreneurship development pilot programme called Shell Intilaaqah with the announcement made at the recent Qatar Economic Forum.

The Shell Intilaaqah programme is designed to support the entrepreneurial spirit in Qatari youth, equipping them with the necessary skills, mindset, and confidence to establish and manage successful businesses.

The programme aims to provide students with a comprehensive range of business and soft skills and will connect them with supportive networks within the labor market.

During the signing ceremony at the Qatar Economic Forum, Richard Tallant, Executive Vice President and Managing Director Qatar Shell, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership,“Our collaboration with Qatar University to launch Shell Intilaaqah in Qatar underscores our mutual commitment to nurturing local talent and bolstering Qatar's social and economic growth. Through Shell Intilaaqah, we aim to inspire and empower entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to shape the future.”

Qatar University's Center for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence (CEOE) will act as the local implementing partner for the programme – bringing Shell's curriculum and customising it to meet the needs of the first Shell Intilaaqah cohort.

Participants will receive tailored advisory services and coaching from business experts, to help them overcome challenges faced in the local business environment.

The programme is aligned to the goals of Qatar Vision 2030 and will be available in both Arabic and English.

The first round of the programme will commence in the next academic year and is open to any Qatar University student 18 years of age or over.

Dr. Omar Mohammad Al-Ansari, Qatar University President, stated,“At Qatar University, we are committed to fostering innovation and excellence in education and research. We hope that partnering with Shell on the Intilaaqah programme presents an exciting opportunity to involve our students in real-world challenges. Together, we can drive innovation and create a sustainable future for Qatar.”