Sri Lanka to probe claims of major mobile phone phishing scam



May 7, 2024

Sri Lanka to probe claims of major mobile phone phishing scam

Sri Lanka is to investigate claims of a major mobile phone phishing scam after an MP alleged that huge sums of money had been stolen from unsuspecting individuals.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that a report on the matter will be submitted to Parliament.

Parliamentarian Gamini Waleboda claimed that malware had been shared with several mobile phones and this was used to commit fraud and swindle thousands of rupees.

Waleboda said that he had raised the red flag much earlier yet no action was taken.

However, he says now he has learnt that thousands of rupees has been fraudulently obtained using malware and transferred to accounts overseas.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Banks' Association, LankaPay and FinCSIRT had said that they had been alerted regarding several incidents of financial fraud, both globally and in Sri Lanka, disguised as attractive online offers, leading to mobile device users inadvertently clicking on unknown links and downloading malicious apps and files.

This action grants scammers complete access to the mobile device, enabling them to control it remotely.

Once the fraudsters take control of the mobile device, they have easy access to bank/payment apps that are installed on that device, leading to theft from bank accounts and payment cards accessed via the mobile device.

“We wish to advise the general public to be more vigilant in order to avoid falling prey to such scams,” they said issuing a joint statement.

It pointed out that fraudsters use social media platforms, websites and online messaging platforms to carry out such fraudulent activities. (Colombo Gazette)