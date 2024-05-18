Azerbaijan Set To Host First-Ever Ski Mountaineering World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In an exciting development, Azerbaijan is gearing up to host itsmaiden World Cup in ski mountaineering, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation's proposal to theInternational Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) has received awarm reception, paving the way for this groundbreaking event.

Under the terms of the agreement, the prestigious competitionwill unfold amidst the stunning backdrop of the Shahdag touristcenter, adding a new highlight to the International Federation'sbusy calendar.

The World Cup is scheduled for January 11–12, 2025, and will beheld in Shahdag, as athletes and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate thethrill of competition in Shahdag during the highly anticipated SkiMountaineering World Cup.