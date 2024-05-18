Of 77 Combat Engagements Over Day, Seven Are Still Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Out of 77 combat engagements over the last day, seven are still ongoing. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, publishing operational information as of 19:30 on Saturday, 18 May.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian aviation has hit 18 areas of enemy concentration and two of their anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian rocket launchers and artillery struck three more enemy concentration areas and one radar station.

"In total, out of 77 combat engagements over the last day, seven are still ongoing. At the same time, Ukrainian troops carried out assault operations four times to drive the enemy out of their positions," the statement said.

There were 10 firefights in the Kharkiv sector over the last day. Russian terrorists again conducted an air strike on the city of Kharkiv, using two guided aerial bombs. They carried out assault operations in the areas of Hlyboke-Lukyantsi, Lukyantsi-Vesele, and Bugrivatka-Staritsa.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy suffered losses of 73 servicemen in killed and wounded and 16 pieces of equipment, including 2 tanks. Other information on enemy losses is being clarified. The defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation and regroup in certain areas.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupiansk sector increased to nine over the day, and in the Liman sector - to seven. The Ukrainian defence forces are taking all necessary measures to contain the enemy and maintain control over the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders are conducting assault operations in the direction of Ivanivske and Kalynivka. The total number of Russian attacks in the sector has increased to 14.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest on the combat map. Out of 23 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, four are still ongoing. Netaylove was added to the list of localities where the enemy is directing its attacks. The Russians conducted air strikes with the use of anti-aircraft guns near Oleksandropol, Voskhod and Yevhenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor made ten attempts to overcome Ukrainian defences. The battle near Krasnohorivka continues.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the number of Russian assaults stopped by Ukrainian defenders at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region has increased to four today.

As reported by Ukrinform, anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down an enemy Su-25 over Donetsk region.

