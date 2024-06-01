Exit Polls Prove Political Pundits Wrong In Karnataka: State BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) Welcoming the different Exit Poll projections, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday that the projections have proved the calculations of pundits in the state wrong.

"It is confirmed in all Exit that Prime Narendra Modi will be leading the country for a third term. The predictions indicating the return of Prime Minister Modi symbolise the victory of voters who wanted to ensure the victory of the country," he added.

"The reports of the people of Karnataka being always ahead in choosing Prime Minister Modi have made the BJP workers feel proud about their efforts," he said.

The reports suggest that the welfare schemes announced to target the vote bank have not been entertained by the voters, he added.

"The Exit Polls have proved that when it comes to the security of the country and development, the voters of Karnataka won't compromise," the state BJP President said.

"I am confident that on June 4, the results will exceed the predictions of the Exit Polls and bring the success we are looking for. I want to congratulate the voters of the state for giving us such confidence," he concluded.