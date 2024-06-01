Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Sharjah Spare Parts Warehouse

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:04 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 9:44 PM

A massive fire broke out in one of the industrial areas of Sharjah on Saturday, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in a used car spare parts warehouse in industrial area 6. It was first reported around 3.05pm, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said.

Thick smoke from the site of the blaze could be seen billowing for hours over nearby highways.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out the video shared by a KT reader below:

Firefighters from the Sharjah Civil Defence managed to control the blaze before it could spread to nearby warehouses.

No injuries were reported and cooling operations are currently underway.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah; residents report thick smoke billowing from site

Video: Man who stabbed woman to death, set Ajman shop on fire arrested in 10 mins

UAE: Shopkeepers recount how man went on stabbing spree, set store on fire