Where Was Mona Lisa Painted? Italian Geologist Decodes Da Vinci's 500-Year-Old Mystery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Italian geologist has presented a new theory to identify the exact location where the world-famous Mona Lisa was painted by Leonardo da Vinci 500 years ago. The location of Mona Lisa painting has remained to be one of the most debated topic among historians. However, this time, Pizzorusso, has utilised her expertise in geology to prove her theory.

According to Italian Renaissance specialist Ann Pizzorusso, Monalisa was painted in Lecco in northern Italy.

\"When I came to Lecco, I realised he had painted the Mona Lisa here,\" news agency Reuters quoted Pizzorusso as saying. Lecco is a small town on the shores of Lake Como, hitherto best known as the setting of Alessandro Manzoni's masterpiece novel \"The Betrothed\".What proves Lecco is Mona Lisa's origin city?The backdrop of Mona Lisa's painting features an arched bridge. According to the scholar, the arched bridge would correspond to the 14th-century Ponte Azzone Visconti. Previous theories by historians associate the bridge with similar structures in other Italian cities, such as Arezzo and Bobbio.'Earlier theories about Mona Lisa's origin have incorrect geology'According to Pizzorusso, her knowledge of geology makes her claims more realistic than those presented by historians earlier. She has cited some incorrections in previous theories.\"The bridge to me was not the important aspect of painting. In the other hypotheses the geology was just incorrect,\" Reuters quoted Pizzorusso geologist found that rock formations in Lecco were limestone, which matched what is depicted behind the noblewoman.\"When you look at the Mona Lisa, you see this part of the Adda River, and you see another lake behind it, which are perfectly shown underneath these sawtooth mountains,\" she said from the spot where the scene could have been painted's research on Leonardo \"shows perfectly the extent to which the artist and the scientist came together,\" said Michael Daley, executive director of ArtWatch UK, a nonprofit organisation monitoring the conservation of artworks.

MENAFN18052024007365015876ID1108228201