Akanksha Puri BOLD Pictures: 5 Times The Actress Showed Off Her HOT Body

Akanksha Puri is a fitness freak and often takes to social media to share her hot pictures.

Akanksha Puri is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in the Hindi and South Indian film industries.



She gained prominence for her roles in various television shows and films and made her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Calendar Girls" directed by Madhur Bhandarkar in 2015.

The film explores the lives of models who gain fame after appearing on a prestigious calendar. Akanksha portrayed one of the lead characters, Sherry.



While the film received mixed reviews, Akansha Puri's performance was noted for its sincerity and was applauded.



Apart from her work in films, Akanksha Puri has also appeared in several television series. She gained significant attention for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati and Adi Shakti in the mythological TV series "Vighnaharta Ganesha.'

In addition to her acting career, Akanksha Puri is known for her fashion sense and social media presence. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers on platforms like Instagram, where she enjoys a considerable fan following.