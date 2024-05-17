(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Jones Industrial Average Crosses 40,000 Level

China Pledges $42 Billion To Support Property SectorToday's Biggest Winners: Alibaba, AST SpaceMobile, and IntelApplied Materials' Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom LinesFriday's Fed Talk: Cut Rates or No Cut? Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, May 17, 2024

Stock Sell Alerts: Cisco Systems, Viking Therapeutics, B. Riley

Known best as the Y2K bubble stock that popped 24 years ago, Cisco Systems (CSCO) signaled a sell. The stock looked like it would break out above $50.00. Unfortunately, the stock pulled back after markets digested the 19% decline in quarterly revenue.

In the third quarter, Cisco reported revenue of $12.7 billion. For 2024, it expects revenue of up to $53.8 billion and EPS of up to $2.51. At a forward price-to-earnings of 19.3 times, CSCO stock still trades at a premium valuation.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) dropped by 11.47% after Roche (RHHBY) posted disappointing obesity drug data. Roche said that its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist (CT-388), caused an approximately 19% average weight loss. However, the study had difficulty comparing data from two trials. It also had limited safety data.

Markets are too reliant on Eli Lilly (LLY) eager to buy out Viking. Viking wants too high a price that Eli Lilly is willing to pay.

B. Riley (RILY) recently a target of a short-sale attack, posted a Q1 GAAP EPS loss of $1.71. Revenue fell by 20.6% Y/Y to $343 million. The firm allayed fears of bankruptcy by declaring a $0.50 per share quarterly dividend for a 10.88% yield. While RILY stock has risks, speculators may consider the bonds, which trade at a discount. That makes RILYN stock a compelling consideration.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks