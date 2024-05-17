Australia's Richard Marles, Japan's Kihara Minoru, the Philippines' Gilberto Teodoro, and the United States' Lloyd Austin met for their second meeting to discuss their collaboration in the region that they call the Indo-Pacific.

It was at the edges of this meeting that the public relations teams of these ministers began to float the term“Squad” to refer to these four countries. While they did not formally announce the creation of a new bloc in East Asia, this new nickname intends to provide a de facto announcement of its existence.

In 2007, the leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States met in Manila (Philippines) to establish the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) while their militaries conducted Exercise Malabar in the Philippines Sea.

The Quad did not initially include the Philippines, whose president at the time-Gloria Arroyo-was trying to

improve

relations between her country and China.

The Quad did not develop because Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd was unhappy with Washington's growing belligerence towards Beijing. The Quad revived in 2017, once more in

Manila , with a more forthright agenda to work against China's Belt and Road ambitions in the region, which then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

called

“predatory economics.”

Over the past two years, the US has been frustrated with India's discomfort with the kind of pressure campaign that the US has been mounting against China and Russia. India refused to stop buying discounted Russian energy, which was a pragmatic decision during an election period (although India's purchase of Russian energy has declined over time).

When asked if India will consider being a NATO+ member, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

said

that India does not share the“NATO mentality.”

India's

reluctance

to join in the full-throated New Cold War against China annoyed the US government, which therefore decided to set aside the Quad and assemble the Squad with the more pliant and eager government of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It is important to note, however, that in April India delivered a batch of supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines, sold for US$375 million and produced by a joint venture between arms manufacturers in India and Russia.

That these missiles might be part of the new pressure campaign against China is not something buried in the fine print of the deal.

Since its“pivot to Asia,” the US has sought to provoke China. The US trade war that began in 2018 largely fizzled out due to China's Belt and Road Initiative and its attempt to build the advanced production lines to circumvent US trade restrictions (for instance, when the US tried to prevent China from importing semiconductor chips, the Chinese

developed

their own manufacturing capacity).

The US attempt to make Taiwan into the frontline of its pressure campaign has not borne fruit either. The inauguration of Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te on May 20 brings to the helm a man who is

not interested

in pushing for Taiwan's independence; only 6% of Taiwan's population

favors

unification with China or independence, with the rest of the population satisfied with the status quo.

Unable to create the necessary provocation over Taiwan, the US has moved its gunsights to the Philippines. While the Philippines and China dispute the status of several islands in the waters between them, these disagreements are not sufficient to drive either country to war.