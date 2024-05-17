Mouji/Mother

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Dr. Muneeb A. Faiq

Dearest Mother,

Tche hiuv kanh wuchhum nai wafa daar mouji Mea nish chaien tcchaie lavi samsaar mouji



It has been a year since you departed from this earthly realm, leaving your little earthling wandering above the sod. The ache in my being still echoes as intensely and powerfully as it did at that deeply sorrowful moment when my unfortunate shoulders carried the heaviest possible burden.



Your absence has left an infinitely deep abyss where I am perpetually falling through a mist, every droplet stabbing me a million times in each tiny crystal of time.



By embodying selflessness in its purest form, you prioritized your children's flourishing and thriving above all else, forsaking any personal comforts or luxuries.



Your love, unyielding and unparalleled, and your guidance, invaluable and indispensable, have played a critical role in shaping us into the individuals we are today.



For this, we are eternally grateful. Your spirit lives on in every act of kindness we carry out, in every smile we share, and in every tear that bathes our eyelashes.



Your presence dwells deep within every churn of my heart and your fragrance infuses the very air I breathe with delightful aroma, a constant reminder of the immense love and warmth you bestowed upon us.

Though you may no longer be with us physically, your legacy of love and strength is etched within our hearts and minds, a beacon of light guiding us through life's trials and triumphs.

As one long year of your absence fades into history, your memories flood my heart and soul with an intensity that is heart-wrenching, sending waves of pain down the spine of my soul.



Your absence crushes the very marrow of my being. Your unconditional love, selflessness, and unwavering support continue to resonate within me, a testament to the remarkable person you were.



You were not just my mother, but my rock, my confidante, and my greatest ally. Your grace, strength, and kindness were unparalleled, illuminating our home with a radiance that can never be dimmed.

I miss your gentle voice, your comforting embrace, and the warmth of your smile. I miss the way you put others before yourself, tirelessly working to provide for us without ever seeking recognition or reward.



As the world marvels at us today, it is your unseen influence and guidance that truly deserve the admiration of all.

Your memory lives on in every selfless act, in every moment of compassion and empathy. Your legacy inspires us to be better, kinder, more loving individuals, just as you were.

I carry you with me and within me wherever I go, drawing strength from your wisdom, courage from your example, and love from the eternal bond we share.



Despite being a gifted wordsmith, I will never be able to articulate the depth of my love and gratitude for you, but know that you are cherished beyond measure and missed beyond words in a way scales and encyclopedias can never fathom.



Your presence is felt in every beat that makes my heart go, in every thought that echoes within my cranium, and in every breath that illuminates the teeniest units of life within my being.



Until the threads of fate draw us together again, my dear Mamma, know that you are forever loved, forever remembered, and forever cherished.



Your legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew you, and your spirit shines brightly in the lives you touched. May you rest in peace, knowing that your love continues to illuminate our lives and the lives of multitudes of those you never met.

