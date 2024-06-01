Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Chandigarh, Says It Gives ‘Sense Of Empowerment’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana, who was roped in by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to encourage young voters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, cast his vote on Saturday during the seventh phase of the elections.

The urged everyone to vote and said that it gives a sense of empowerment.

After casting his vote, Ayushmann said: "I think we all should vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. gives a sense of empowerment.”

“The Election Commission of India brought me in for the campaign, so it was a big responsibility for me. That is why I came from Chandigarh to Bombay just to vote and also to encourage everyone to participate and choose who will serve us for the next five years,” he added.

In other news, Ayushmann is all set to star in a movie by Dharma Productions. He will be seen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan in an action comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik.