Union Minister Joshi Demands Harshest Punishment For JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), June 1 (IANS) Union Pralhad Joshi stated on Saturday that the arrested JD-S MP and prime accused in the alleged sex scandal, Prajwal Revanna, does not deserve to be forgiven. He emphasised that authorities should ensure a strict investigation and that Prajwal should receive the harshest punishment.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Union Minister Joshi mentioned that he does not know the reason behind Prajwal seeking apologies from the people of the state. However, he asserted that Prajwal does not deserve forgiveness.

Prajwal had sought apologies from his family and the people of the state in a video released before his arrest.

“Prajwal's pen drive case is abominable in a country where women are held in great respect. The manner in which Prajwal has conducted himself to date is unforgivable. Whether he seeks apologies from the victims or not, since this is a serious and awful crime, punishment should be given in accordance with the law. This is the clear stance of the BJP,” Joshi underlined.

He also said that the Indian judicial system is powerful and that the investigation should be conducted swiftly, demanding that Prajwal should receive an extremely harsh punishment.

Speaking about the election results, Joshi maintained that he would win by a larger margin of votes than in the last election.“The voters are with me this time as well, and victory will come my way with a big margin,” he asserted.