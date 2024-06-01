Drivers To Get 50% Discount On Traffic Fines Starting Today, June 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior directive to halve the traffic violation fines will be effective today, June 1, 2024.

A 50% discount on traffic violation fines will be applied from June 1 to August 31, the Ministry of Interior had made an announcement on May 22, 2024, as it put in place new rules and procedures on traffic rule violators exiting the country and on exit permit for vehicles.

Qatari citizens, residents, visitors, and GCC citizens will be eligible for the 50% discount on traffic violation fines.



Traffic law violators cannot exit Qatar, 50% discount for early fine payment: MOI

Limousines, taxis, buses prohibited from using left lane on highway Ministry of Interior announces 7 new rules on traffic fine payment, vehicle exit permits

Read Also

The discount will be applicable on violations recorded within a period not exceeding three years.

This initiative from the Ministry serves as a step to encourage early payment of traffic violation fines.