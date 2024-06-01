Deputy Prime Minister Meets Singaporean Defense Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Minister for Defense of the Republic of Singapore HE Dr. Ng Eng Hen, on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in Shangri-La Dialogue, which is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Singapore.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, and cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them.

