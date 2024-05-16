Azerbaijan's Support For Freedom Bothering French Colonial Mindset

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Protests have been going on in Kanak (New Caledonia) for a longtime. Additionally, natives of the island are fighting forindependence in the last French colonies of Maohi Nui (FrenchPolynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting of theSecurity Council in this regard. It seems that the colonial stateis facing harsh realities brought by the new century.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin blamed Azerbaijan forthe events in New Caledonia. He said that Baku "interfered" in theunrest in New Caledonia. Darmanin claimed that supporters ofindependence allegedly made some "deal" with Azerbaijan.

As for the baseless accusations of official Paris againstAzerbaijan, this has already become a tradition in France. Itshould be remembered that when Azerbaijani lands were occupied byArmenians for 30 years, mines were buried in these areas, andnearly 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees, the Frenchgovernment accused Azerbaijan of aggression instead of Armenia, andtried to conduct a biased policy in addition to interfering in theinternal affairs of the South Caucasus region. Also, the Frenchmedia was trying to portray Azerbaijan as an aggressor by spreadingpro-Armenian disinformation.

Even after Azerbaijan liberated Garabagh from Armenianoccupation in 2020 after the 44-day Patriotic War, France'sposition did not change. Paris accused Baku of carrying out anethnic cleansing policy against Armenians.

However, if we look at history, we can see that France has beenknown for centuries for its trade in slavery and colonial policy is no secret that France, especially in African countries,carried out ethnic cleansing for many years, spilled human blood,and looted natural resources. Now, when the local people want toregain their freedom, France blames other countries, especiallysupporters of freedom like Azerbaijan.

For many years, France has been replenishing the colonialists inorder to reduce the number of native Kanaks in these areas and haspursued a policy of suppressing the local population. Today'sprotests in New Caledonia are part of an independence movement thatis more than 50 years old. These protests are directed against thecolonial policy of France. But, as usual, Paris blamesAzerbaijan.

It is no secret that Azerbaijan has always been one of thebiggest supporters of these nations in the fight againstneocolonialism. That is why, during the protest actions that tookplace in March, the participants of the protests carriedAzerbaijan's flag in the front row and pinned it to the tribune toexpress their gratitude. Some participants even had Azerbaijan andKanak flags on their shirts.

However, baseless accusations that the protests were initiatedor even planned by the Azerbaijani government make France'sdiscredited policy even cheaper. It is worth noting that the reasonfor the protests is that the French Senate and the NationalAssembly started making illegal constitutional changes in NewCaledonia.

Thus, the parliament has approved a draft law providing theright to participate in regional elections to those who have livedthere for more than 10 years.

The proposed changes aim to enlarge the electorate at theexpense of non-Kanaks in a purposeful manner. This has rightlycaused people's dissatisfaction, including the protests anddemonstrations.

Unfortunately, in New Caledonia, over proposed constitutionalamendments, French security forces have been mobilised and a curfewimposed after a general strike and protests in the capital city ofNoumea and surrounding settlements. The police resorted to seriousviolence against the local population. Footage shared in the mediaconfirms the brutal policy of France against the local population to the latest information, 82 protesters werearrested.

Without a doubt, the current government in Paris continues todiscredit the country. At the moment, France is trying to preventthe independence protests in New Caledonia by accusingAzerbaijan.

Official Paris still does not understand that interfering in theinternal affairs of individual countries and creating panic andconflict that will undermine the sovereignty of those countries, onthe contrary, lowers the reputation of the French authorities what is happening today in New Caledonia and the Kanakpeople's anti-French slogans are just a sign of failure in Frenchpolicy.