(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT ) (OTCQB: FTMDF), a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta.

The stock is one of the top percentage gainers on the TSX, trading at $0.0850, up 0.0250 gaining 41.6667% on over 2.6 Million shares. The stock had day's high of $0.095.

Fortune Minerals announced that it has secured additional funding from the Government of Canada to help advance the Company's 100%-owned, vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals asset in Canada ("NICO Project"). The Government of Canada has agreed to provide contribution funding for up to C$7.5 million to support 75% of the costs for additional engineering and test work, totalling approximately C$10 million through the Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI"). Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") is the funding department for the GPI and Fortune will provide additional due-diligence information and complete a Contribution Agreement over the next few weeks. The objectives of the work being funded by NRCan are to build on and complement the programs being supported by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") through the Company's Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III award for US$6,380,555 (~C$8.74 million) (see the news releases also dated May 16, 2024). The total amount of non-dilutive funding that Fortune expects to receive from the U.S. and Canadian governments is approximately C$16.2 million. This important cross-border initiative is aligned with the Canada - U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration to strengthen North American production of the metals needed in essential industries and new technologies to support the energy transition and the growing green economy.

News:

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory and the Exploring Mining Podcast

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.