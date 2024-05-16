Arab Summit's Final Communiqué Denounces Israel For Impeding Efforts To Establish Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 16 (Petra)-- The 33rd Arab Summit, which was hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, concluded with a statement denouncing "Israel's obstruction of ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip and denounced the occupation forces' persistence in expanding their aggression against the Palestinian city of Rafah, despite international warnings of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of doing so."The statement also demanded that Israel leave Rafah "to ensure safe humanitarian access" and denounced "the Israeli forces' control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with the aim of tightening the siege on civilians in the Gaza Strip, which led to the cessation of the crossing's operation, the flow of humanitarian aid, and the loss of the Palestinian people of Gaza's main lifeline."It reiterated the Arab position that is both firm and supportive regarding the Palestinian issue, citing it as the main obstacle to peace and stability in the region and our unwavering rejection of any attempt to force the Palestinian people from their land, either inside or outside it, as a blatant breach of international law that we will face together. We reiterate that we vehemently oppose any unlawful Israeli policies and actions that target the Palestinian people and deny them the freedom, state, life, and human dignity that are guaranteed by international law.It reaffirmed his support for the historical Hashemite custodianship of the Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as the role that it plays in maintaining the city's historical and legal status.The final communiqué also emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which occupies 144 thousand square meters and is exclusively a place of pure worship for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department is the only the authority to oversee the mosque's operations, maintain it, and arrange for entry.In the concluding statement of the summit, the leaders reiterated their determination to "cooperate closely with the United Nations and its specialized agencies, adhere to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law to maintain international peace and security, and support its efforts to address global challenges, including achieving the United Nations goals for sustainable development 2030, climate change, and protecting the environment." "The peaceful use of nuclear energy, renewable energy, food and water security, and human rights and poverty.""They conveyed their gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for organizing the thirty-third Arab Summit, their keen interest in exploring opportunities for cooperative Arab efforts in diverse domains, and the proposals it made to establish a secure and stable atmosphere for all Middle Eastern citizens and initiate the region's recuperation process, which include the following:1. Making a joint appeal for the organization of a United Nations-sponsored international conference aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue in a way that would end Israeli occupation of all Arab occupied territories and establish an autonomous, sovereign, and viable state for the Palestinians that would coexist peacefully and securely with Israel.2. Giving the foreign ministers of the Arab countries instructions to act promptly and get in touch with foreign ministers worldwide to press for the prompt recognition of the State of Palestine, under the condition that consultations occur amongst the ministers regarding the best course of action to advance the interests of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and aid the Arab countries' pursuit of full membership in the state. In order to secure Palestine's recognition as an independent and sovereign state in the UN, the Arab world is working harder than ever with all Security Council members.3. Offering educational services to people impacted by regional wars and disputes who have been denied access to formal education because of political and security issues. In collaboration and coordination with the League of Nations, the United Nations Arab Cultural, Scientific and Educational Organization (UNESCO), and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the consequences of migration, asylum, and displacement.4-Working together with the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and the Kingdom of Bahrain to enhance healthcare for those impacted by regional conflicts and disputes, grow the pharmaceutical and vaccine industries in Arab nations, and guarantee the availability of medication and treatment.5. Developing Arab collaboration in the areas of financial technology, innovation, and digital transformation to create a climate that is conducive to the creation of cutting-edge financial services and products that make use of contemporary technology.