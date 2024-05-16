Vidarbha Cotton Ginners Voice Concerns Over New 'Kasturi' Branding Norms

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, May 16 (KNN) Cotton ginners in the Vidarbha region are expressing apprehensions about the central government's decision to brand Vidarbha cotton as 'Kasturi,' due to stringent quality compliance standards introduced in February 2024.

A national workshop titled 'Branding Vidarbha Cotton as Kasturi' was jointly organised on Thursday by the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT), the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), and the Vidarbha Cotton Association at the regional Ginning Training Centre in Amravati Road.

The event aimed to address the merits and demerits of the decision, with participation fr0m ICAR officials, cotton experts, industry players, and ginners.

While the government's intent is to enhance quality and benefit farmers through the 'Kasturi' branding initiative, ginners are wary of production issues beyond their control. They have expressed similar concerns to those raised during the implementation of the Bureau of Indian Standards' (BIS) quality control order for cotton bales last year, which led to a deferment till August 2024.

Ginners cite factors such as variations in seed varieties, climatic conditions, pest infestations, poor picking practices, handling, storage, and multiple pickings as potential obstacles to meeting the quality norms required for the 'Kasturi' brand. They fear legal complications and penalties associated with the BIS rating system.

Government officials aim to allay the ginners' doubts, emphasising that Indian cotton lacks a distinct brand identity, which the 'Kasturi Cotton Bharat' aims to provide. However, meeting the required quality standards remains a point of contention for ginners, who argue that as processors, they have limited control over production factors.

According to cotton expert Dilip Thakre fr0m Akola, the 'Kasturi' initiative involves the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) purchasing premium cotton fr0m selected ginners, which will then be marketed under the 'Kasturi' brand.

Thakre explains that Indian cotton bales currently lack a brand identity and face concerns about potential mixing with substandard cotton, leading to lower prices. The 'Kasturi' brand will require ginners to supply cotton fr0m the first picking, as trash content increases in subsequent pickings.

Additionally, yarn and designer fabrics will be manufactured using the 'Kasturi' brand, with each bale geo-tagged with information on moisture content, staple length, and trash content.

As the 'Kasturi' branding initiative moves forward, the government and industry stakeholders must address the concerns raised by ginners to ensure a seamless transition and maintain the quality standards envisioned for the premium cotton brand.

(KNN Bureau)